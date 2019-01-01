Neymar and Vinicius Junior return to Brazil squad after injury layoffs

The star duo both missed out on the Copa America with ankle injuries but will be back with the Selecao when the Brasil Global Tour hits USA next month

Neymar and Vinicius Junior will return to the squad next month for Brasil Global Tour clashes with and in the USA.

Both PSG forward Neymar and ’s Vinicius Junior missed this year’s Copa America due to ankle ligament injuries.

Tite's side coped admirably without a prized pairing, lifting the international trophy after beating Peru 3-1 in the showpiece event on July 7.

But the star duo will be back with reigning South American champions as the Selecao begin preparations ahead of next year’s World Cup qualifying.

New Sao Paulo man Dani Alves, who was officially recognised as the best player at Copa America, also returns, with the 36-year-old hoping to make it to 2022.

Brazil vs Colombia

September 6, 2019

Hard Rock Stadium pic.twitter.com/9xAUJKWVUz — Brasil Global Tour (@BGT_ENG) March 13, 2019

Seven of those who formed Tite’s squad at Copa America will be absent, with Cassio, Miranda, Filipe Luis, Willian, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and all left out.

Tite confirmed that Copa America top-scorer missed out only due to his Copa do Brasil responsibilities for his club, Gremio.

Flamengo forward Bruno Henrique is hoping to make his international debut at the age of 28 after an impressive start to life at the Rio club, and so too is defender Samir.

Five-time world champions Brazil meet Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami on Friday 6 September 2019 before facing Peru at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 10.

Brazil squad in full:

Goalkeepers : Ederson ( ), Ivan (Ponte Preta), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Full-backs : Daniel Alves (Sao Paulo), Fagner (Corinthians), Jorge (Santos), Alex Sandro ( ).

Centre-backs : Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (SPG), Samir (Udinese).

Midfielders : Arthur ( ), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho ( ), Allan ( ), Lucas Paqueta (Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).

Forwards : Neymar (PSG), Richarlison (Everton), David Neres ( ), Bruno Henrique (Flamengo), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid).

