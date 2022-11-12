Newcastle United vs Chelsea: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Chelsea snap their slump in form with a win, or will Newcastle continue their hot streak?

Chelsea will be looking to get back on track after back-to-back dismal Premier League defeats when they travel to a high-flying Newcastle United side in Saturday's late kick off, in a clash that promises to be a thriller.

Newcastle United are currently brimming with confidence and riding as high as third in the Premier League table, with manager Eddie Howe working miracles on Tyneside.

The Magpies brushed aside Southampton 4-1 in their last league outings and have lost only one Premier League defeat all season, which was a controversial last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

In fact, the Magpies are unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions and they will be looking to maintain their fine form when they lock horns with Chelsea in front of fanatic home support at St. James' Park.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are languishing in seventh place in the Premier League table at the moment and have punched below their weight this season.

As if uninspiring defeats against Brighton and Arsenal are not enough, the Blues crashed out of the EFL Cup in the mid-week and will be desperate to get a positive result against Newcastle before heading into the enforced World Cup break.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea confirmed lineups

Newcastle United XI (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Joelinton, Wood, Almiron

Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hall; Gallagher, Mount; Broja

Newcastle United vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

After being eliminated from the Carabao Cup, the Blues will not play again until after Christmas, when they will face newly-promoted Bournemouth before making the trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in a quick turnaround on New Year's Day.