Newcastle United must give continue with Rafael Benitez - Shola Ameobi

The Spaniard is yet to sign a new deal following the expiry of his contract and the 37-year-old wants the Magpies to agree to his demand

Shola Ameobi wants to give manager Rafael Benitez what he needs to stay at the St James' Park.

The Spaniard signed a three-year-deal on March 2016 with the Magpies when they were on the brink of relegation and despite helping the side to a six-game unbeaten run, they dropped to the second tier.

The St James' Park outfit only spent a season in the Championship before the 58-year-old gaffer helped them return to the English top-flight after claiming the division's trophy.

This term, they have been impressive despite a slow start to the season, having won three of their last four games to move to the 13th spot in the log.

Benitez whose contract has expired has not signed a new deal and the striker wants the Magpies to give the former boss all he needs to retain his post.

“He is such a fantastic asset to have. I am just hoping we can give him what he needs to stay,” Ameobi told Premier League Production.

“I hope he has a positive conversation [with the board] and I think with the love he has for the fans and the connection he has with the club as well I hopefully that will be enough for to see him sign a new contract.

“This is a building project like he said before, this is something that he wants to take on but he needs the funds he needs the tools to be able to do his job the best way he know how.

“Stability [is important] even before Rafael Benitez came, you look at the managers we had probably after Sir Bobby Robson left, there is a constant turn of managers and it not until now we ‘ve got manager that the fans are happy and delighted with.

“I think he understands what the great cub Newcastle is and so if we can give him the tools, the fund to be able to mould the team it does not have to be a hundred million pounds with the manager like him and the tactics that he has, I think if we can give him enough of what he needs he can really establish us as a top premier league side.

“We have not got a top manager in his calibre who has managed in the top level since Bobby Robson and the fans realise that, we know if we can keep him that is definitely good for us.”

Newcastle travel to the Vitality Stadium to trade tackles with Bournemouth on Saturday.