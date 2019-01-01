Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame eyes Everton fall

The Magpies are unbeaten in three of their last four games and the 31-year-old wants his side to continue the form against the Toffees

midfielder Mohamed Diame is hoping for a victory against when they meet in Saturday’s game.

After a slow start to the season, Rafael Benitez’s men seem to have rediscovered their form having avoided defeat in three of their previous four games including victories over and .

The recent impressive form has seen them move five places above the relegation zone having accrued 31 points from 29 games.

And the former international wants the Magpies to continue the form against the Toffees at St James' Park.

"We know are tough to beat but again we must do what we have in the last few games we must repeat what we've done,” Diame told Chronicle.

“The atmosphere has been great in the last few games and we must use that again now.

“We know what we need to stay up. It is just a case of going out and doing it now.

"We have to make sure all the fans want to come back next season.

“We want to again enjoy the Premier League - that's the most important thing."

Diame has made 24 appearances for Newcastle United, starting 21 of them and will hope to be involved in the tie, as he also looks forward to earning a contract extension at the St. James' Park.