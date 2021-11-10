Newcastle United and Howe are a good match – Former Premier League star Ba

Former Senegal striker Demba Ba sees Eddie Howe as "a really good fit" for Newcastle United following his appointment by the club on Monday.

Howe, who left the Premier League in 2020 following Bournemouth's drop to the Championship, has returned to the English top-flight on a deal that will run through till 2024.

He succeeds Steve Bruce, who was sacked on October 20 because of the Magpies’ poor run of results.

Newcastle United are yet to win a Premier League match this season and they languish in the 19th spot with five points after 11 matches played so far.

Ba, who spent two years at St. James' Park during his playing career, believes the signing of the English manager would bring growth to the club that is now under new owners.

Newcastle gained new ownership in October after a Saudi Arabian consortium completed a £300 million takeover deal from Mike Ashley.

“Where Newcastle stands today, I think it has some growing to do. The coach himself, don’t get me wrong, he’s a very good coach,” Ba told Sky Sports.

“He’s still young, he did some great things for Bournemouth. At the same time, he also has some growing to do. It’s a really good fit.

“Because where he is in his career, and where Newcastle are now – it is a good match. I believe they can grow at the same pace, and help each other.”

Howe, 43, oversaw Bournemouth’s rise from the fourth tier to the Premier League, with the elite reached in 2015.

He kept the Cherries in the top-flight for five seasons, but stepped down as manager in 2020 after seeing the club slip back into the Championship.

In total, across two spells, he had 458 games in charge of Bournemouth, claiming 194 wins and being named LMA Manager of the Year in 2015.

In September, Ba retired from professional football but he played 99 Premier League games with 43 goals and three assists to his name during stints at Newcastle, Chelsea and West Ham United.