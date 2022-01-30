Newcastle sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon in £33m transfer deal

Newcastle United have confirmed the capture of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon on a £33 million ($44m) deal, with the Brazil international the latest major signing by the Magpies under Eddie Howe's watch.

The midfielder, who claimed Olympic gold as a member of the Selecao's squad at Tokyo 2020 last year, arrives at St James' Park as arguably the flagship purchase of their January transfer window so far, as the second-most expensive player in club history.

The 24-year-old represents another major buy on Tyneside as Howe continues to build his squad following last autumn's takeover, with an eye to escaping a hotly-contested relegation battle at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

What has been said?

Magpies boss Howe has told the club's official website: "Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I'm delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.

"He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty."

What does Guimaraes bring?

Having arrived in Europe in 2020 after a prolific run of success in his home country with Athletico Paranaense, the Brazilian has continued to grow in stature, helping Lyon to qualify for the Europa League in this first campaign on the continent.

He has been another key figure for the club this term, even has they have found themselves locked in a mid-table holding pattern, with his performances among the more eye-catching among his team-mates.

Such overall form has however seen him frustrated, with the player indicating that he felt his creativity was trapped in the top flight of French football - and while a move to a club in a less precarious position might have been preferable, the lure of Premier League football is something he will clearly relish.

Will Newcastle sign anyone else?

Having made former loanee Joe Willock their only major capture of the pre-season last year, the influx of funds from the club's takeover has allowed the Magpies to break open the chequebook, bringing Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Burnley's Chris Wood on board since.

Guimaraes' arrival continues to see the club continue their reshuffle, and represents another major target ticked off for Howe after several eluded Newcastle's interest.

Even with their current spending spree though, further names could yet come through the door before the January transfer window slams shut.

