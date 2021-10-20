Newcastle & manager Bruce part ways via mutual consent following Saudi-backed £300m takeover

Newcastle have parted ways with manager Steve Bruce following the completion of a £300 million ($408m) takeover backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The fund, which is chaired by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was given the green light to complete the buy-out from Mike Ashley by the Premier League earlier this month.

The Magpies will now seek a swift rise to the top of the Premier League standings with the help of their billionaire investors, but Bruce won't be a part of the ambitious project after leaving the club following his 1,000th game as a manager.

What's been said?

Bruce won't be in the dugout when Newcastle resume their 2021-22 campaign at away at Crystal Palace on Saturday, with his full-time successor set to be appointed in due course.

“I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club,” Bruce said, via the club's official website.

“I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

“This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Assistant coach Graeme Jones will take charge of the team on a temporary basis.

Bruce's record at Newcastle

Bruce initially replaced Rafa Benitez as Newcastle manager in July 2019, with the Spaniard opting to resign due to a lack of assurances over transfers after overseeing a 13th-place Premier League finish in his final season.

The Magpies ended in the same position at the end of the 2019-20 campaign and Bruce once again failed to guide them into the top half last season, leading to question marks over his long-term suitability for the role.

A poor start to the current campaign sealed his fate, as Newcastle have not managed to win a single one of their opening eight matches in the Premier League, and he admitted to fearing the sack after learning of the completion of the takeover.

“New owners normally want a new manager. I’ve been around long enough to understand that. That decision is not up to me. I accept that and I will accept what comes my way,” he said.

Who is in line to replace Bruce?

A number of big names are now being linked with the vacant post at St James' Park, including former Chelsea and Inter boss Antonio Conte and ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, while Paulo Fonseca currently appears to be the bookies' favourite.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who was sacked by the Blues back in January, are also in the frame along with Leicester's Brendan Rodgers, but it remains to be seen which avenue the Magpies will take.

