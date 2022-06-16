Newcastle fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Newcastle will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe's side will then take on Brighton away before facing off against Manchester City at St. James' Park.

The Magpies finished 11th in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to push up the table and secure European football under their new owners.

GOAL brings you Newcastle's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Newcastle's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202215:00Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
13/08/202215:00Brighton v Newcastle
20/08/202215:00Newcastle v Manchester City
27/08/202215:00Wolverhampton v Newcastle
31/08/202220:00Liverpool v Newcastle
03/09/202215:00Newcastle v Crystal Palace
10/09/202215:00West Ham v Newcastle
17/09/202215:00Newcastle v Bournemouth
01/10/202215:00Fulham v Newcastle
08/10/202215:00Newcastle v Brentford
15/10/202215:00Manchester United v Newcastle
19/10/202219:45Newcastle v Everton
22/10/202215:00Tottenham v Newcastle
29/10/202215:00Newcastle v Aston Villa
05/11/202215:00Southampton v Newcastle
12/11/202215:00Newcastle v Chelsea
26/12/202215:00Leicester v Newcastle
31/12/202215:00Newcastle v Leeds
02/01/202315:00Arsenal v Newcastle
14/01/202315:00Newcastle v Fulham
21/01/202315:00Crystal Palace v Newcastle
04/02/202315:00Newcastle v West Ham
11/02/202315:00Bournemouth v Newcastle
18/02/202315:00Newcastle v Liverpool
25/02/202315:00Newcastle v Brighton
04/03/202315:00Manchester City v Newcastle
11/03/202315:00Newcastle v Wolverhampton
18/03/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
01/04/202315:00Newcastle v Manchester United
08/04/202315:00Brentford v Newcastle
15/04/202315:00Aston Villa v Newcastle
22/04/202315:00Newcastle v Tottenham
25/04/202319:45Everton v Newcastle
29/04/202315:00Newcastle v Southampton
06/05/202315:00Newcastle v Arsenal
13/05/202315:00Leeds v Newcastle
20/05/202315:00Newcastle v Leicester
28/05/202316:00Chelsea v Newcastle

Newcastle tickets: Prices and how to buy

Tickets for Newcastle's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Toon games on the official club website.