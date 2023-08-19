Newcastle are bringing back the glory years! Adidas set to replace Castore as the Magpies' kit supplier

Newcastle United are set to part ways with shirt sponsor Castore as the club reunites with Adidas.

Newcastle set to reunite with Adidas

Will part ways with Castore after two years

Will sign five-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies donned Adidas shirts between 1995 to 2010 when they enjoyed great success under the tutelage of Kevin Keegan. The club replaced Adidas with Puma in 2010 who partnered with the team until 2021 and then Castore came on board.

The club confirmed on Saturday that Adidas will be back on their shirts starting September 1, 2023.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle are all set to sign a five-year with the German athletic apparel and footwear corporation. The news of Adidas coming back was leaked during an episode of the club's Amazon Prime Video documentary 'We are Newcastle United'.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Newcastle United/Castore

Castore

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Eddie Howe's side will take on reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday night at St James' Park.