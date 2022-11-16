Fantasy brought to life! $780 million New York soccer stadium deal another gem for MLS

MLS club NYCFC reached a $780 million agreement to build a stadium in a waterfront location in Queens.

Will seat 25,000 fans

Near Mets' MLB stadium

Could open in 2027

WHAT HAPPENED? MLS and the United States men's and women's national teams will have another state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium built, with NYCFC announcing an ambitious, privately-funded stadium project this week. NYCFC has competed on the grounds of other professional sports teams as it tried to strike a stadium deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s pretty much of a fantasy,” NYCFC vice chairman Marty Edelman told The New York Times. “We’ve been an itinerant tenant in a number of different spaces. I think our fans need a different GPS every week to figure out where they go to watch us play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten new MLS stadiums have opened since 2017 as the league modernizes its facilities during a period of growth. NYCFC's venue will be expected to be one of the nicest soccer-specific stadiums in the nation when it opens.

WHAT NEXT FOR NYCFC? While the new venue is built, NYCFC will continue playing home matches primarily at Yankee Stadium.