New Yanga SC’s 2020/21 kit will ensure optimal performance – GSM’s Said

The record Mainland Premier League champions unveiled their colours on Friday and their sponsors have now stated they are proud and satisfied by it

Young Africans (Yanga SC) sponsors GSM Group have shown their pride in the new 2020/21 season kit.

Yanga unveiled the new colours on Friday and GSM’s director of investment Hersi Said stated that the new jersey embodies elements of hope and have been designed to ensure optimal performance for the players.

“It is with pride and excitement that the GSM Group has partnered with Young Africans [Yanga SC] to design, manufacture, and deliver the 2020/21 kit to the club,” Said said in a statement obtained by Goal.

More teams

“Yanga boast a rich and dominant history in and in the entire East and Central African region. Yanga remain the most successful club with the most league titles since their establishment in 1935.

“The peoples’ club, as it is affectionately known, prides itself in the brotherhood and tradition that has remained the symbol of hope and prosperity for the nation.

“Every football game is the festival of life and the reason to come together and stand as one. Football unifies not only the club but the entire country.

“The kit design shows elements, cut and material that appeals to the modern taste and at the same time evokes the feeling of nostalgia.

“The design aspiration is to give the players a sense of pride and to boost their confidence knowing that all the technical elements of sweat technology, easy breath material and cooling effect ensure optimal performance on the field of play.

“The key design is well centred around the ‘Map of Africa’ which is also the key element in the club’s logo. These elements associate the team to its fans who will be wearing this kit with pride as they continue to support Yanga.”

While launching the new kits, Said - who spearheaded Yanga's transfer business - stated they will be producing new jerseys’ whose design is influenced by a certain concept every season.

Article continues below

“Every year we will be launching a jersey with a concept. We will not be just launching a jersey for the sake of having it green and yellow only, no. Concepts will be our guiding principle,” Said told Azam TV.

“It is in line with African culture and specifically the Tanzanian culture. We have launched our home and away kits and later on, we are going to launch the third kit.”

Yanga are expected to don the new colours when they face Mbeya City in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.