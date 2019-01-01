New Yanga SC striker David Molinga needs time to adjust – Mwinyi Zahera

The Tanzanian coach keeps faith in the new signing from DR Congo and urges the club's fans to be patient and give him time

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera has called on the club's fans to have faith in new signing David Molinga.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo striker was the last foreign player to be signed by the Tanzanian club just a few days before the closure of the transfer window, and his arrival paved way for another DR Congo player – goalkeeper Klaus Kindoki - to leave the club.

The striker has lately been the centre of discussion among Yanga fans, who are questioning his abilities from the few matches he has played in.

However, coach Zahera has defended the player, who made his debut in the team’s 1-0 defeat against Ruvu Shooting in their Mainland opener played last Thursday.

“[Molinga] is the best striker who simply needs adequate time to adjust before he starts to showcase his talent,” Zahera is quoted by the Daily News.

“Previously, we had no idea we will take part in the Caf but when it was confirmed we will take part, we had to strengthen the squad and it was the reason why I recommended we sign Molinga.

“I know his ability and soon the striker will regain his scoring boots and I know after the first five matches in the league, his composure in front of goal will resurface.”

Yanga SC reached the third round of the Caf Champions League after eliminating Township Rollers of Botswana and will face Zambian giants Zesco United in the next stage.