New Yanga SC star Seif teases Simba SC ahead of Tanzania derby

The new signing vows to guide his side past their rivals when they clash in the Mainland derby set for Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) striker Tariq Seif has stated he respects rivals Simba SC a lot but vowed to work hard to help his team emerge as winners if given playing time during the derby clash on Saturday.

The two oldest clubs in the country will meet for the first time this season at the 60,000-capacity National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in a battle between the Mainland leaders and second place occupants, fighting for maximum points and bragging rights.

Both teams, however, have undergone various transformations in their respective squads and management compared to the last time when they met, in which the first game ended in a goalless draw, while the second match saw Simba winning 1-0.

Speaking after making his debut for Yanga on Monday against Biashara United, Seif who netted the only goal on the day said he has much respect for Simba but he will do everything within his reach to help Yanga win the match.

“I respect Simba a lot because they are among the big clubs in the country but if I will be given a chance to play, I will help my team to get the victory on the day,” Seif is quoted by Daily News.

“It will be great if I feature in the derby, everyone wants to play in a derby and I will be ready to help my team because winning the derby gives anyone a good feeling.”

The victory against Biashara United drove Yanga to the second slot in the table with 24 points after 11 games, seven points adrift of leaders Simba.