New Yanga SC assistant coach Maxime wants Makambo back

The current Kagera Sugar coach, who is expected to join Wananchi when the current season ends, has already identified his targets

Coach Mecky Maxime has asked Yanga SC to re-sign Heritier Makambo in order to sharpen their striking department even further.

Maxime, who is the current Kagera Sugar coach, is expected to sign for Yanga at the beginning of next season as Luc Eymael's assistant coach.

With the current Vodacom (VPL) season suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, it is not clear when the next transfer window will be as Maxime awaits to complete his move to the Dar es Salaam club.

The young tactician has explained why Yanga would need Makambo, who is currently at Guinea giants Horoya AC, back in their hierarchy.

"[Heritier] Makambo is, to my opinion, a player who knows how to score without much struggle and Yanga have no one of that calibre currently," Maxime told Mwanaspoti.

"When you have the kind of midfielders Yanga have now and if Makambo comes and with his speed combined with the ability to score with his head and both legs, surely no team will find it easy to stop him.

"For now, they have no lethal striker and this is the reason why Yanga are struggling in front of goal. I think someone like Makambo will bring life back into the club's striking department.

"Makambo is not a striker to waste chances in front of goal."

Maxime also talked about Azam FC's Obrey Chirwa as the other striker who could be of benefit to Yanga.

"Another striker I would advise Yanga to go for is [Obrey] Chirwa. This is a man who knows his job and the good thing about him and Makambo are that they are not new players to Yanga," he continued.

"They will not need much time to understand the culture of the club."

The youthful tactician also revealed why he is still at Kagera Sugar even when Yanga had approached him early enough.

"Being at Kagera now is just a matter of respect otherwise Yanga did complete everything concerning my move to their club long ago," explained Maxime.

"Kagera pleaded with me to stay a little bit because they could not get anyone to fill my space.

"They made a request that I stay longer because they feared they could have struggled in the league if I had to make that move immediately."

Kagera Sugar are eighth with 41 points from 28 matches.