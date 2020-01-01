New Yanga coach Kaze: I have a way to stop Simba SC and Azam FC

The Burundian is set to be appointed Timu ya Wananchi tactician after Zlatko Krmpotic exited a few weeks ago

New Young Africans (Yanga SC) head coach Cedric Kaze has confirmed he took part in recruiting new players and how he would face rivals.

Kaze is expected to arrive on Thursday at 10 pm in order to start his new job that became available after Zlatko Krmpotic left after just 37 days in charge.

Yanga signed a number of players from local and international locations and the Burundian has confirmed he played a role in getting them.

“It is true I have been following on what the team is doing since the league started and I have also been having a keen look on how the players - especially the foreign ones - have been doing,” the Burundian Ligue A winner told Mwanaspoti.

“Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Michael Sarpong and Yacouba Sogne are all the players who were under my radar and I wanted the club to sign.

“The only player I did not know well was Carlos Carlinhos but since the league began I have seen he is a top player and is good especially in taking fouls. He can deliver super crosses and can also bring deadly free-kicks.

“He is a good player whom I have come to hold in high regard.”

Kaze also spoke about local players at Timu ya Wananchi who he believes are talented enough to help them mount a successful campaign.

“Metacha Mnata, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Ditram Nchimbi, Fei Toto, Deus Kaseke and Yusuph Mustafa are the local players who have shown great capabilities. They have what it takes to help me as a coach drive Yanga to more successes,” the former Vital’ O coach added.

“I have watched all the matches since the season-opener against Prisons until the latest against Coastal Union which we won 3-0.”

He also confirmed he has been closely following what other teams have been doing and said he is coming to take over at a point that is not completely strange.

“I have also watched the games of Simba SC, Namungo FC, Azam FC and Polisi Tanzania and I have now seen the level of our rivals and got a way to work against them,” he concluded.

“I have also seen the standard of pitches within Dar es Salaam and those in the other regions and I know all have given me a picture on what I should come and do.

“I have also watched all the friendly matches and I can now state I am coming to begin at a level I understand.”

Kaze had been approached by Yanga to succeed Luc Eymael but he was not available due to family issues forcing the club to appoint the former Zesco United coach.