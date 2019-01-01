New signing Fabian Delph is not Idrissa Gueye's replacement - Everton boss Marco Silva

The Toffees reinforced their midfield with the signing of the England international

manager Marco Silva has dismissed claims Fabian Delph's move is to fill Idrissa Gueye's void if he leaves the club.

Delph completed a three-year deal worth a reported £8.5 million to the Goodison Park club from this week.

The 29-year-old can play as a defensive midfielder, just like Gueye, whose future at the club is in doubt as he continues to attract interest from French champions PSG.

Since his arrival from in 2016, the international has established as himself as a key player with consistent displays in the Toffees midfield, making at least 33 appearances every season.

Gueye is currently on international duty with Senegal at the 2019 , but Silva confirmed he will be meeting with him when he returns to highlight his importance to the club.

"They are two completely different players. Gana [Gueye] plays in one role, Fabian can do the role of Gana but he doesn't come to our squad to replace Gana," Silva told Liverpool Echo.

"Gana is still our player and, of course, if we lose Gana then we have to sign a player to replace him because you are talking about one player playing almost all of the games in our squad.

"If it will happen then we have to replace him, it is not because we have signed Fabian Delph.

"I have to talk with him and show him how he is an important player for us".

Gueye's Senegal are set to battle for their maiden Afcon title at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

In January, turned down a £22 million bid from PSG, who tried to take Gueye during the January transfer window.

However, Silva lauded his reaction to the snubbed offer as he put in impressive performances in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

"To be honest, even if it was a fantastic opportunity for him, the behaviour of Gana after that period was very, very good and he lost a dream," Silva continued.

Article continues below

“He always gives 100% and his best. He said to me in that period that he had that dream but for us, as a club, it was really tough to take to lose a player like him.

“I think we took the right decision and after that Gana proved that with his best season at Everton, in my opinion.

“Let's see what the market will say again about Idrissa and we are here to take the best decisions for us as a football club.”