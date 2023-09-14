'Much-needed peace' - New Liga F season in Spain set to finally go ahead after players reach agreement over new minimum wage

After a deal was made with players' unions over a new minimum wage, Spain's top-flight female players have called off their strike.

Liga F players end strike

Start of season delayed

Minimum wage deal now agreed

WHAT HAPPENED? The players wanted the current minimum yearly pay of €16,000 (£13.7k/$17.2k) to be increased. They requested a minimum pay of €25,000 (£21.5k/$26.8k) for this season and €30,000 (£25.8k/$32.1k) for the following season. A minimum wage of €21,000 (£18k/$22.5k) has now been agreed upon for the current season, €22,500 (£19.3k/$24.1k) for the 2024-25 season, and €23,500 (£20.2k/$25.2k) for 2025-26. Those sums will rise by €2,500, €2,500, and €4,500, respectively, in accordance with revenue from commercial activities. The former wage structure, which was established before Liga F became completely professional in 2020, has been replaced by this new arrangement.

WHAT THEY SAID: “This step is the beginning and only part of the agreement,” FUTPRO, the association of Spanish professional female players, said in a statement. “Now it is time to work to advance in such important points as maternity, harassment protocol, compensation list and others that we consider equally important for the correct development of the activity of our football players.”

Liga F said in a statement: “The commitment and repeated efforts of the clubs during the negotiation process have contributed fundamentally to achieving the much-needed peace scenario without losing sight of the sustainability of the competition. A scenario that we hope will show the way to the rest of the institutions that are part of Spanish sport and allow the project of women’s professional football to be promoted.”

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to this, Liga F had suggested an increase to €18,000 (£15.4k/$19.3k) with further incremental increases that would bring the total to €25,000 (£21.5k/$26.8k) in three seasons. Additionally, the deal featured perks like daycare support for players' children during practice, designated nursing areas and study bursaries. The five unions that represent Spain's female players met with Liga F last Wednesday, just before the strike was called, and discussed another proposal: a €20,000 (£17.2k/$21.4k) minimum wage, with a promise to review that amount again if the league generates more than €8m in commercial profit this season, in which case it would increase to €23,000 (£19.7k/$24.6k).

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The 2023-24 Liga F season, which follows Spain Women’s historic World Cup win earlier this summer, will now begin on Friday, September 15.