From distance! New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck scores his first England U19 goal in friendly against Switzerland

Noel Buck scored on his first start for the England U19 side, days after U.S. soccer boss Gregg Berhalter tipped him for a 2026 World Cup role.

Buck scores on first start

Long-range effort from outside box

Subject of dual-national interest

WHAT HAPPENED? Buck gave England a 3-2 lead in their friendly against Switzerland just after the hour mark. The 18-year-old evaded a challenged and launched a shot into the bottom corner of the net from outside the box.

The advantage was restored just before the hour-mark though as Noel Buck, who was making his first start for England, played a one-two in midfield before evading a challenge and rifling a shot from outside the box into the bottom corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Buck is the subject of interest from both the U.S. mens national team and the senior England mens side. The 18-year-old came off the bench and nearly found the back of the net on Wednesday in their match against Germany, but this time around, he made sure to finish in clinical fashion.

Article continues below

England Under-19 coach Simon Rusk gave him the start alongside 10 other players, all from English Premier League systems, so one would think it speaks levels of how they view him in his first camp.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BUCK?: The 18-year-old will return to MLS with the Revolution to play out the remainder of the regular season before making an attempt at a 2023 MLS playoff run.