Battle brewing? New England Revolution's dual national Noel Buck called up to England Under-19s amid praise from USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter

MLS starlet Noel Buck has been called up to the England Under-19 squad days after USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter praised the dual-national.

Buck called up by England U19s

Dual-national has USMNT interest

A battle could be brewing

WHAT HAPPENED? New England Revolution midfielder Buck has been selected for September friendlies against Switzerland and Germany. The announcement came days after Berhalter praised the youngster, suggesting a battle over his international allegiances could be waged over the coming months.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s been great. He’s been really strong,” said Berhalter. “I have spoken to him. There has been interest from England, which I think is great. Great achievement, when you have a country like England looking at you."

“I’ve communicated with him, told him that we see him as a player that can compete to make the World Cup team in 2026, based on what he’s doing now. We see - if he continues to develop at that rate - I’m sure he can be competitive and compete to be on the roster.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Buck has been a standout performer for the New England Revolution in MLS this season in a deep-midfield role. He has two goals and 1 assist, but has started 15 matches out of his 18 appearances across the campaign. If Berhalter wants to see Buck wearing a USMNT kit when the U.S. hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they'll need to move fast as England have made the first move.

WHAT NEXT FOR BUCK? The 19 year old will head to camp with the England U19s despite interest from the USMNT during the next international break.