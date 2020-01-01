New Chelsea signing Ziyech ‘a bit like Mahrez’ - Tony Cascarino

The Ex-Blues player has compared the newly-acquired Morocco international with the 28-year old Algeria and Manchester City forward

Former striker Tony Cascarino is of the view that Hakim Ziyech is “a bit like Riyad Mahrez” of .

The 27-year old Moroccan has agreed to join the Blues in the summer after a £33 million deal was struck with Amsterdam that could potentially rise to £37 million.

It puts an end to the transfer saga around the former Twente wideman who has been courted by various European clubs after starring for Ajax en route reaching the semi-finals where they lost to Hotspur on away goals.

“Ziyech has got everything. He’s a bit like Riyad Mahrez – he can dribble and go past you, he’s quite direct, he’s a great set-piece taker, he has a fantastic assist record, he just sees passes,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“He’s just got everything in the game.

“He destroyed last year; he really played a big part in Ajax getting the better of Real at the Bernabeu.

“He’s a real talent who I think would be a fantastic addition to Chelsea.”

Ziyech represents the first piece of business carried out by manager Frank Lampard since the transfer ban imposed on them by Fifa was lifted by the Court of Arbitration back in December.

He is a real bargain for Chelsea as the west London outfit had been targeting ’s Jadon Sancho but were let down by the German club’s asking price of around £100 million.

They currently occupy fourth place in the and will host -whom they have already lost to twice this season, at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.