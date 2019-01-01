New Brazilian players need time to adapt at Simba SC - Aussems

The Belgian coach warns the club fans against setting unreasonable expectations for their new foreign signings

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has informed the team's fans to avoid setting high expectations on their three new Brazilian players.

Tairone da Silva, Henrique da Silva and Gerson Fraga are the new players from . The tactician says it will take time before the three fully adapt to the playing style of African teams.

“All my new players are good, but people should not expect a lot from the three Brazilians,” the tactician told IPP Media.

“Yes, Brazil is the football country, but now the guys are in a new environment. I'm sure they are very good; with time they will adapt to the way African teams play.”

The coach is also happy with the way his team played in the 3-1 win against Power Dynamos of Zambia in their latest pre-season game.

“The game was good; I am very delighted that my players played well. This international friendly match was perfect preparation for our side ahead of this weekend's game against UD Songo of Mozambique. I am sure we will perform well in Mozambique.”

Simba is aiming at doing better this season, having won the domestic league as well as reaching the quarter-final of the Caf .

The winner between Simba and Songo will play the winner between of Zimbabwe and Nyasa Bullets of Malawi.