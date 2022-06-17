New Balance teams with Mané, Sterling and Saka to launch 'Vivid Spark' boot pack

New balance have crafted the Vivid Spark range to ignite the game with its fiery orange colourway

New Balance has managed to sign up an array of attacking talent over the last few seasons, and it's called in these big guns to launch its new 'Vivid Spark' boot pack. The capsule features two silhouettes – the Tekela v3+ and Furon v6+ – both of which have been designed with creative players like Mané, Sterling and Saka in mind.

New Balance

Both silhouettes arrive in an eye-catching "Impulse Orange" colourway, with hits of "Impulse Blue" and a heel graphic completing the design. As well as that, each boot features a range of technical details, all chosen to allow players to "be the threat" in the Furon v6+ and "see it different" in the Tekela v3+.

New Balance

Some of the stand-out performance aspects include the Elite Pro Sole Plate on each silhouette, as well as the Furon's woven upper and low-profile knitted collar, and the Tekela's upper constructed from a combination of knit and kinetic stitch technology.

New Balance 'Vivid Spark' price & how to buy

Both designs in the 'Vivid Spark' pack are available to buy right now from the New Balance site and come in options suitable for playing on Firm Ground, Soft Ground, Artificial Ground, and Astro Turf. As well as adult sizes, there's also a children's option available.

New Balance

UK: Shop the entire collection here with prices ranging from £45.00-£190.00

US: Shop the entire collection here with prices ranging from $74.99-$214.99

