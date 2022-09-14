The Furon and Tekela boots get a premium makeover

New Balance continues their rollout of limited edition pairs of their Furon v7 and Tekela v4 boots with a classy new Blackout pack. The boot designs are inspired by the precious metals that can be unearthed from the depths of earth's surface, the same way players are discovered from the most unlikely of places around the world.

New Balance

This comes after the brand released its new First Edition line, which includes a more luxurious take on the black and gold colourway. The Blackout pack features more muted accents of gold, mainly in the New Balance branding, still adding a touch of opulence to the overall look.

The brand new Furon v7 is designed with an innovative Hypoknit upper with mesh lining for breathability and comfort. The off-set lacing with a cored-out canopy delivers impressive lockdown and support, with an increased strike zone.

New Balance

Tekela continues to be an option for those who prefer a laceless boot, as it incorporates a full-foot stretch knit upper for a snug, skin-like fit. Plus, it has a directional heel lining for secure lockdown.

The Furon v7 and Tekela v4 blackout boots are special editions, so you'll need to be quick to get your hands on them.

New Balance Blackout pack boots price & how to buy

The New Balance Blackout pack football boots were launched on September 14 and can be ordered now from New Balance and Pro: Direct Soccer.

New Balance Furon v7 Pro

New Balance

Key features:

Hypoknit upper is designed to provide strategic areas of stretch and support

Off-set lacing with cored-out canopy to increase strike zone and provide lockdown

3D tongue tab for added grip

Get them from New Balance for £190.00

New Balance Tekela v4 Pro

New Balance

Key features:

Laceless closure for secure lockdown and stability

Seam-free off-set instep zone for lockdown and reduced pressure

Multi-directional conical stud configuration

Get them from Pro: Direct Soccer for £190.00