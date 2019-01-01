Neville reveals why Solskjaer slump is good for Man Utd: 'They would've conned everyone!'

The former defender believes the recent run of bad results at Old Trafford will benefit the Premier League club in the long run

Gary Neville believes 's poor form lately is a good thing for the club moving forward into next season.

Despite an astonishing run to begin Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign which saw them win eight games in a row, the club's form has dipped in recent weeks.

United have won just two of their last six fixtures in all competitions, and their next game is against at the Camp Nou in the

However, Neville believes the recent poor run of results will benefit the club in the long run.

"It's been a big struggle since the PSG game, and in some ways I'm happy," Neville told Sky Sports.

"I think if United had carried on as they were towards the end of the season, I think it would have conned and fooled everybody into thinking it was okay.

"I always thought end of March early April was the right time to announce it if it was going to be Ole because I think if you're going to do your work for next season you've got to make a decision.

"Ole now is finding out more about these players in the last month than he did in the first six to eight weeks when everything was golden.

"It was unbelievable, the run that they went on, the PSG game was one of the best nights I've ever had as a United fan.

"It was crazy but mad, but it felt so United, coming back, achieving the unthinkable.

"And all of a sudden in the last month or so the reality has kicked in and they've started to show vulnerabilities.

"They've started to perform at times like earlier in the season, games are harder to win.

"And what it does is it just sobers everyone up a little bit. A month ago it was 'the players were fantastic, they're better than they were, and Jose just couldn't get the best out of them.'

"Now what we're seeing is probably what the players are, the form under Ole in the first two or three months was Championship-winning form, title form, they were the best team in the league for that period, and all of a sudden now they look like what they are.

"And it's never as good or a bad as it seems, but I'm actually happy that they gave Ole the job, he's been able to see the players' mentality in these last four or five weeks.

United play Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final second-leg on Tuesday, before a Premier League clash against on April 21.