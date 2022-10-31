Gary Neville has offered a response to being blanked by Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Man Utd's win over West Ham on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neville was ignored by Ronaldo ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Portugal international greeted fellow pundits Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp but not Neville on the pitch. The two men played together for Man Utd but Neville admits that Ronaldo 'doesn't act as though they are former teammates' when asked about the incident by Micah Richards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville is known for his forthright opinions and has been critical of Ronaldo this season. However, he is not the first pundit to be snubbed by Ronaldo recently. The 37-year-old also ignored Jamie Carragher ahead of Man Utd's clash with Liverpool following criticism from the former Reds defender.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils play their final Europa League group game at Real Sociedad on Thursday. Both sides are already through but Erik ten Hag's side must win by two clear goals to finish top of the group.