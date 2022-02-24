'Never watch Spurs!' Fans tear into Tottenham after Burnley loss

In the last few days for Tottenham Hotspur – both the fans and management – have experienced ups and downs.

After conquering Manchester City just a few days ago, Antonio Conte’s side slumped to a loss against Burnley. This prompted manager Conte to question whether he is the man to solve the club’s problems and hinted he may quit if things don’t turn around.

Many African Spurs fans and those of rival clubs also took the Burnley defeat as an opportunity to voice their feelings and attack the club, its mentality and ambitions.



When you feel like you are big boys after beating Manchester City then small boys like Burnley come and chill with you🤣 pic.twitter.com/kAVZvxGesq — Arsenal (@_missAuba) February 23, 2022



Aside from the obvious banter from rival fans, Spurs fans themselves were outraged by the latest loss and its impact on their Top Four aspirations.



Tottenham should be included in the most useless club in history. Tottenham and Atalanta banned for life. 😭😭 — Amber 😘💋 (@TheRealCEOAmber) February 23, 2022

Let's forget about top 4. Let's start thinking about next season's rebuild. — Thulani (@thulasdaman) February 23, 2022

Three weeks ago, Tottenham were 6th with four games in hand.



They’ve now played those games in hand & are 8th.



😂 — Scotty Hayter ⭐️⭐️ (@ScottyHayter) February 23, 2022

With Spurs, you don't know what to expect. For the sake of your health, never watch Spurs with much expectation. — Sunday Ayodabo (@dr_ayodabo) February 23, 2022



From the highs at the Etihad to the lows at Turf Moor, there’s one man who has been in the middle of the roller-coaster at Spurs. Tottenham manager, Conte, has been in the eye of the storm. But some fans don’t care, bashing him for making the move to the London club in the first place.



Conte to Tottenham Hotspur



I no do again



😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/cLf91Mv3Rk — Accidental Genius (@__IykeNwoko) February 23, 2022



While Tottenham’s form in their last five Premier League games (W1 D0 L4) shows how volatile the league is, it’s also a reminder of how merciless fans can be when clubs don’t meet expectations.



Where do you think Spurs will finish in the Premier League this season? Let us know in the comments below.