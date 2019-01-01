Neuer out for two weeks in double Bayern injury blow

The victory against Fortuna Dusseldorf has come at a cost, with the goalkepeer and Mats Hummels both picking up injuries

Manuel Neuer will miss around two weeks after reinjuring his calf in 's win at , the club have confirmed.

The goalkeeper aggravated an existing issue when he slipped while attempting a pass in the second half at Merkur Spiel-Arena.

The same problem kept Bayern's captain out of recent matches against and Heidenheim and he is now in doubt for at least two of the club's final five fixtures.

Mats Hummels is also under a fitness cloud after straining his thigh in the late stages of Sunday's 4-1 success.

Bayern announced the centre-back will take a "short break from training" as they seek to stay on track for a seventh straight title.

The #Bundesliga title race is set to go to the wire and @esmuellert_ is hungry for another Bayern triumph #F95FCB 1-4 pic.twitter.com/CCIUUykqVu — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 14, 2019

Kingsley Coman's double and one apiece from Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka earlier lifted the champions to a convincing away win.

Head coach Niko Kovac commended his team's conviction in building on last weekend's 5-0 thumping of second-placed .

"We were serious over 90 minutes, we didn't allow many chances, it was the right margin of victory," he said.

"The team did a very good job. We're Bundesliga leaders again, and we don't want to give it away."

Kovac's men, a point clear at the top, host and visit in the next fortnight, with a DFB-Pokal encounter against Werder in between.

The club was eliminated from the by , having tied the first leg at Anfield before being toppled at home by the leaders.