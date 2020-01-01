'Neuer is the best keeper of the past 40 years' - Arsenal's Leno fine with playing second fiddle to Bayern star for Germany

The Gunners shot-stopper has accepted that he will have to wait for a regular role in Joachim Low's squad at international level

Manuel Neuer is "the best keeper there has been in the past 30 or 40 years", according to number one Bernd Leno, who says he's fine with playing second fiddle to the star for .

Neuer has reached dizzying heights at both club and international level since joining Bayern from back in 2011.

The 34-year-old has picked up 23 trophies at Allianz Arena, including eight titles and two crowns, and also became a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014.

The experienced shot-stopper has served as his country's first-choice goalkeeper for the best part of 10 years, and continues to enjoy Joachim Low's full confidence to this day.

He won his 95th cap as Germany secured a comfortable 3-1 win over in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, with Leno forced to watch on from the bench in a back-up capacity.

The Arsenal man insists he is content with that role for the time being, though, as he considers himself to be behind the best keeper in the business in the squad pecking order.

"Of course it's not easy. But I know very well who I'm dealing with in this case. I can assess that quite well," Leno told Die Welt. "After all, I have the best goalkeeper in the world in front of me.

"I think Manuel is the best keeper there has been in the past 30 or 40 years. I don't go crazy and try to see it positively."

Germany will book their place in next year's Nations League finals if they avoid defeat against at Estadio Olimpico de on Tuesday night.

Low's men are currently sitting top of League A, Group D by a single point ahead of La Roja, who were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by over the weekend.

Leno and Neuer will head back to their respective clubs thereafter, with the former set to return to Mikel Arteta's starting XI when Arsenal take on on Sunday.

Neuer, meanwhile, will join up with his Bayern team-mates again ahead of a Bundesliga clash against at the Allianz on Saturday.