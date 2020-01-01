Netherlands manager Koeman hospitalised with heart problems

The former Dutch international defender, who has also coached Southampton and Everton, is in a stable condition according to his agent.

manager Ronald Koeman is in hospital in Amsterdam with heart problems, his agent has confirmed.

Koeman's representative Rob Jansen said the former Dutch international defender is in a stable condition after requiring medical treatment.

The former player is currently national team coach after a long managerial career that has also included stints in the with and .

Koeman was rushed to hospital after feeling unwell on Sunday, his wife Bartina told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, but was helped quickly, did not suffer any serious harm, and should be able to return home tomorrow.

Jansen meanwhile told NOS that Koeman did not feel well after cycling and felt chest pains before being rushed to hospital.

The 57-year-old would have been expecting to be making preparations for the European Championships this summer, however they have been delayed for a year following the outbreak of coronavirus.

