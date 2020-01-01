Ndimbo: TFF will not extend transfer window past August 31

The local federation warns clubs to make sure they recruit new players before the deadline day

The Football Federation (TFF) has warned clubs to make sure they do transfer activities before deadline day.

The exercise which kicked off on August 1 is set to close on August 31 and the federation through media and communications officer Clifford Ndimbo has told clubs to make sure they conclude their transfer activities before then because they will not extend the deadline.

“Let me urge all clubs in the top-flight league, First Division League (FDL), Second Division League (SDL) and Serengeti Women's to continue signing players since we will not add more days after the end of the stamped date,” Ndimbo is quoted by Daily News.

Ndimbo has also urged clubs faced with problems to sign players to work closely with the federation so as to get help.

The transfer window saw Simba SC raid their rivals Yanga SC for the services of midfielder Bernard Morrison, a transfer which saw the latter lodge a complaint with the TFF as they claimed the player was still contracted to them until 2022.

However, the TFF later ruled in favour of Simba and the Ghanaian forward, and thus the player will don the red jersey of Simba in the new campaign.

Other top signings so far include Simba raiding ’s for the services of defender Joash Onyango. The burly defender thus joined the list of Gor Mahia players to have moved to Simba, among them Francis Kahata, Dan Sserunkuma, and Meddie Kagere.

Simba have also signed Zambian player Larry Bwalya from Power Dynamos while Yanga have signed Angolan midfielder Carlinhos from Interclube.

The 25-year-old started his development at Petro Atletico in the youth team in 2009 and was eventually promoted to the senior team in 2013 but was loaned to Porcelana Cazengo.

Carlinhos is a full player for the Angola national team, which is commonly referred to as Palancas Negras and has made 10 appearances. He also has continental experience having played eight times with Petro Atletico in the Caf Confederation Cup.

He was part of the team that won the Angola Cup in the 2017 season.