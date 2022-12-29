Ndidi will only be ready to start for Leicester City 'in the coming weeks' - Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers believes Wilfred Ndidi will soon regain his starting role as they prepare to face Liverpool in a Premier League fixture.

Ndidi came on as a substitute against Newcastle

He has managed 10 starts across 16 league fixtures

Rodgers is hopeful Ndidi will regain his starting role

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old Nigeria international has struggled with injuries in the current campaign and against Newcastle United in their last assignment, he came off the bench for Boubakary Soumare but could not stop the Foxes from losing 3-0 at King Power Stadium.

Ahead of their final fixture of the year against Liverpool at Anfield on Friday, Rodgers was asked how soon Ndidi could regain his starting role for the club.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "Yes... he will [return to the starting XI], we have got a really busy schedule in January and I think for a while I have had a good sit down with him and a really honest conversation and he knows what have been in terms of the levels we want him to be and he has struggled with a number of injuries," Rodgers told LCFC TV.

"So it is just the case of sometimes coming away from the team and working on the training field and just reset everything and I can see in training he has come with a lot of freshness back in his game, so there is no doubt in the coming weeks he will be ready to start."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Genk midfielder has been in and out of Leicester and Super Eagles squads owing to injuries. So far in the Premier League this campaign, he has managed 10 appearances and accumulated 637 minutes of playing time.

In total, he has registered seven starts and came in as a substitute on three occasions. Last season, he appeared in 19 fixtures for Leicester and did not score for them.

WHAT NEXT FOR NDIDI? With Rodgers confirming the absence of injured James Maddison and Dennis Praet for the Liverpool contest, the Super Eagle will be a big miss if he's not ready to start against the Reds at Anfield on Friday.