Ndidi will be back for Leicester City’s league opener against Wolves – Rodgers

The Nigeria international is currently on an extended break from pre-season training after featuring in Afcon in Egypt

manager Brendan Rodgers has set a time-frame for Wilfred Ndidi’s return to training ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Ndidi was given a longer holiday after his international commitment with at the 2019 .

He played in all of the Super Eagles’ games in and helped them finish third behind runners-up and champions .

Prior to the continental tournament, the combative midfielder featured in all of the Foxes’ league matches last season and was ranked as the top tackler in the English top-flight.

After missing their first three friendly outings, Rodgers said the 22-year-old will resume training next week but will miss next Saturday's fixture against side .

Article continues below

"He [Ndidi] will be back towards the Atalanta game. He won’t be involved in that, but he will be training for a few days before that," Rodgers was quoted by Leicestershire Live.

"He will be available for the first game."

Leicester City will open their 2019-20 campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium on August 11.