Ndidi reveals Leicester City mission ahead of Manchester United trip

Brendan Rodgers' men have only lost just one of their last 12 away matches in the English top-flight this term

Wilfred Ndidi has stated Leicester City will ‘give everything’ to get maximum points against Manchester United in Tuesday’s Premier League encounter.

The Foxes are aiming to bounce back to winning ways after their 4-2 loss to Newcastle United on Friday and also continue their impressive away form in the Premier League this season – having lost once in their last 12 away outings.

Ndidi, who has made himself Leicester City’s key midfield enforcer, admitted that Tuesday’s match at Old Trafford would be difficult but he believes the Foxes can match Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men who are second in the table.

"It’s one of those games. We have to try and do our best to get something out of it. We’ve got three games left, so it’s that part of the season where every point is really important,” Ndidi told the club website.

"It’s a tough game. Obviously, the last time we met, we knocked them out of the FA Cup, but it’s going to be a difficult game. We’ll look forward to it and see what comes out of it. They’re a really good team, a really strong side. The players they have are top quality.

“They’ve really done well in the league and the Europa League. They will also want to finish as high as possible, which is how every team wants to finish the season. It’s something that means we have to go there, see what comes out of it, and we’ll give everything.

"In the Premier League, it doesn’t matter if you’re playing Manchester United or another team, you’re just going for the points. We’ve been on a fantastic run away from home."

The Nigeria international added that they are working to finish the 2020-21 campaign on a high as they currently sit fourth in the English top-flight standings with 63 points after 35 matches.

He said: "We’ve had some ups and downs and some games where we should have got more points, but we’re looking forward to this one and we’ll be trying as much as we can to get points. We’re in the last part of the season so every point is very important for us."

Last month, Leicester City knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup with Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho scoring a brace in the 3-1 win at Wembley Stadium.

Ndidi reflects on the triumph before they tackle Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

"It was a good, good feeling, playing against Manchester United," he continued. "It gave us good feelings and it was good for confidence. We have to prove ourselves on the pitch and play with confidence and work hard for it. Then we’ll see what comes out of it.

"At the end of the day, if it’s something good, then we’ll all be happy."