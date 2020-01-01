Ndidi: Newcastle United win is New Year gift to Leicester City fans

The Super Eagles star has reacted to his side's performance after securing a comfortable victory in their first game in 2020

Wilfred Ndidi has praised following their 3-0 triumph over on Wednesday and described the win as a New Year gift to their fans.

The international returned to the starting XI at St James' Park after coming off the bench to make a cameo appearance against last Saturday.

Ndidi delivered a solid defensive performance in the encounter, making two tackles amid other impressive displays to ensure his side kept a clean sheet and claimed their first win of the year.

Besides his defensive duty, the 23-year-old also added bite to the Foxes’ attack, surging forward to set up Hamza Choudhury for his side’s third goal after Ayoze Perez and James Maddison had given them a comfortable first-half lead.

Following the five-star performance from ‎Brendan Rodgers’ men, the combative midfielder has taken to the social media to express his feelings.

“New Year gift - three points and an assist away from home, congrats to Hamza Choudhury. Happy New Year Foxes,” he posted on Instagram.

The result ensured Leicester maintain their second spot on the table, behind , after gathering 45 points from 21 games.

Ndidi, who has featured in all but one of the Foxes’ league games this season, will hope to help his side continue their fine form when they take on Athletic in tie on Saturday.