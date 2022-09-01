Ndidi: Leicester City hungry to beat Manchester United and gain confidence

The Nigeria international is hopeful of getting back into the first XI as the Foxes entertain the Red Devils

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi concedes it is critical to get maximum points against Manchester United on Thursday night since it will help them gain confidence, especially after a poor start this season.

The Foxes will host the Red Devils at the King Power Stadium hoping to record their first win in the 2022/23 season after getting just a point from their past four matches. Leicester City have not lost any of their last five matches against Manchester United, winning three of those, and the Nigeria international is optimistic the fans can cheer them to another positive outing.

"We have to look forward to it; we have to get something out of it and we have to believe in ourselves," Ndidi told the club's website.

"Every game is not easy in the Premier League. I am expecting a very, very difficult game because they’ve got the confidence now. The first win would be a massive win because we’re hungry for it.

"That would give us more confidence going forward. We know what we have to do though and if we could that would be very good for us. The fans will be there to cheer us and will be there to see us give our all. When it comes to supporting us, I think the fans are brilliant.

"I am hoping for a very positive atmosphere and that would help us for sure."

Last season, the Super Eagle missed 17 matches owing to an injury and he has shared how it affected him.

"It was a difficult time; I just tried to keep my head down, be positive and work myself back into playing - and here we are. I’m really, really happy and it’s just me appreciating time and appreciating the game," the 25-year-old Ndidi said.

"Of course, they are frustrating times because I really wanted to be on the pitch. But I tried to just focus on my rehab and recovery. That (the facilities) really helped a lot. Having to have different equipment for different injuries was really, really good.

"It also helps with the mindset because knowing the fact that when you come in you have all the facilities and all the equipment to be able to do what you actually want to do, I think that speeds up the recovery which is really good."

Manchester United have lost two and won as many top-tier matches and are currently placed 12th on the table while Leicester are at the bottom.