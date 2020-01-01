Ndayizeye: Burundi have come to win not to tour Tanzania

The Swallows tactician remains confident they have what it takes to beat the Taifa Stars in front of their own fans

Burundi coach Jimmy Ndayizeye is confident his side will triumph over when they meet in an international friendly in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The visitors arrived in the country on Wednesday ahead of the friendly which will be staged at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at the Julius Nyerere International Airport, Ndayizeye claimed they are well equipped to beat their neighbours in what he termed “a must-win battle.”

“We are not tourists, we have not come to visit but we are here to win the match and go home with a win,” Ndayizeye said.

“We have not had enough time to train but I can assure you that my players are ready to battle.

“We know Tanzania will be playing at home but that is not a concern to us, we have a good squad which I want to make sure that they perform to my abilities, they know we want to win and we will go for that.”

All eyes will be on former striker Saido Berahino who currently plays for Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem. The 27-year-old has 12 appearances for the national team and managed to score one goal in the process.

Ndayizeye hopes the striker can inspire the East Africa nation to victory over their hosts.

Most probably, he will be paired with Namungo FC striker Blaise Bigirimana, who has managed to score two goals for the Tanzania Mainland League outfit this season.

Of the 20 players who have been selected to do the job on Sunday, nine are locally-based with the rest based abroad.

The Swallows are using the friendly match to prepare for their qualifier doubleheader against Mauritania. Burundi will be hosting them on November 9 before playing away eight days later.

Burundi started their campaign in Group E away to the Central African Republic but ended up falling 2-0 after strikes from Vivien Mabide and Louis Mafouta.

They followed it up with another 3-0 loss, this time around to North Africa giants , with Noussair Mazraoui, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Achraf Hakimi getting onto the score sheet.

Local players: Onesime Rukundo (Messager Ngozi), Eric Ndizeye (Musongati), Issa Hakizimana (Flambeau Du Centre), Emery Nimubona (Musongati), Blanchard Ngabonziza (Aigle Noir), Asman Ndikumana (Aigle Noir), Danny Cedrick Urasenga (Messager Ngozi), Alberto Mugisha (Musongati), Saido Ntibazonkiza.

Foreign players: Saido Berahino (Zulte Waregem, ), Cedric Amissi (Al-Taawoun, ), Mohamed Amissi (Eredivisie club Heracles Almelo, Belgium), Philip Nzeyimana Oslev (Akademisk Boldklub Gladsaxe, ), Frederic Nsabiyumva ( , ), Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana (Pohronie, Slovak), Youssuf Nyange Ndayishimiye (Yeni Malatyaspor, ), Abdoul Razak Fiston (ENPPI, ), Jonathan Nahimana (Goalkeeper – Namungo, Tanzania), Blaise Bigirimana (Namungo, Tanzania), Steve Nzigamasabo (Namungo, Tanzania).