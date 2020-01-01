Ndayiragije: What Tanzania will do to beat Tunisia at home

The Taifa Stars tactician reveals he will deploy a different approach when they take on the North African nation

head coach Etienne Ndayiragije says he will work on the mistakes his team committed against in the first leg of the match played on Friday.

Taifa Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat to the North African giants in their Group J match and coach Ndayiragije has now revealed he will deploy a different approach when the two sides clash again in the return leg set for Dar es Salaam.

“The game was a bit tough for both teams, we had a tough opposition, we tried to push for a win but it was difficult because there are areas we did not do as required, we lost because of a penalty and it shows you how tough the game was,” Ndayiragije told reporters after the match.

More teams

“We are going back home, we are playing in front of our fans and I am confident we will get something from them back home. I have picked a few mistakes from the game in Tunisia and I am sure we will do well in the return leg.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“We want to make sure we reduce the gap and also keep our chances of qualifying alive, and what I can promise the fans is that they should come in large numbers to cheer us on.”

Captain Msakni converted from the spot in the 18th minute after he was fouled in the box to extend Tunisia’s 100-percent record in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, and they could secure their place in for the 2022 tournament if they defeat Taifa Stars in East Africa on Monday.

Second-place in the group, Equatorial Guinea came from behind to defeat Libya 3-2 on Wednesday, scoring twice in second-half stoppage time to pick up their first points of the campaign.

After starting the qualifying campaign strongly back in November—with a 2-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea—Tanzania have failed to take any points in their subsequent two matches

The Taifa Stars were hit by an injury to star striker Mbwana Samatta before the fixture after he picked up a problem while in action for club side in the Turkish top-flight.

Article continues below

He will also be absent for the return fixture between the two sides, with John Bocco and Simon Msvua instead charged with providing the goal threat for the visitors.

Without him, Tanzania nonetheless put up a resolute and disciplined showing, albeit conservative, with goalkeeper Aishi Manula called upon on several occasions to prevent the hosts from adding to their tally.

Tunisia were also without Nassim Hnid, who missed the match after testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the double-header.