Ndayiragije urges Tanzania players not to lose hope after failed European bids

The Burundian tactician sends a strong message to players not to give up when they try to play in Europe and fail

coach Etienne Ndayiragije has called on players from the country to stay focused even after they return home from failed professional stints abroad.

The Burundian coach has stated the players should always seek a second attempt if they fail in their attempts to play in Europe, instead of giving up.

“I have seen a number of African players who get it tough on their first attempts to play professional football abroad, and as a result, they return home without seeking second attempts,” Ndayiragije is quoted by Daily News.

“When you go outside and you find the going is tough, return home and work hard on areas which made you look inferior there and make a path to go back. That is what professional football is all about.

“A lot of African players find it hard to excel in Europe on their first attempt that is why most of them prefer to go back to their homes without trying for another opportunity to prove again their potential which is not right.

“The first thing is for the player himself to concede and identify what areas his colleagues were better and try to improve them. Then, just work on such things and look for the second attempt.”

Ndayiragije, who succeeded Nigerian Emmanuel Amunike to take over the mantle at the Taifa Stars, is set to lead Tanzania in the African Nations Champions (Chan) competition which will now be played in January 2021, after it was postponed following the coronavirus outbreak.

Tanzania are in Group D of the competition alongside Namibia, Zambia, and Guinea. The Taifa Stars are also in Group J of the qualifiers alongside , Libya, Tanzania, and Equatorial Guinea.

After two rounds of matches, Tunisia are leading the group with a maximum six points, while Libya are second on three points, Tanzania are third on three while Equatorial Guinea are last with no points.

He has also handled teams in the Mainland among them Azam FC, Mbao FC, and KMC.