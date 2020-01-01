Ndayiragije: Tanzanian players physically fit to resume Mainland league

The Taifa Stars coach claims the top-flight will only need less than a month to kick-off if government sanctions are lifted

coach Etienne Ndayiragije has revealed teams will need less than a month to prepare and resume Mainland action.

The Tanzanian top-flight which was suspended in March after the government moved to ban public meetings as a way of containing the coronavirus pandemic, could resume anytime this week under instructions from President John Magufuli.

For the second time this month, Magufuli assured Tanzanians he was planning to resume sporting activities because the current graph of Covid-19 infections was very encouraging.

Reacting to the statement by Magufuli, the Taifa Stars coach has stated he was confident most of the players will not struggle to kick-off the season in less than a month.

“I understand that many clubs gave their players individual training sessions to be fulfilled at their homes in order to maintain fitness levels,” Ndayiragije is quoted by Daily News.

“Am sure most players were adhering to the programmes meaning that when they assemble to finish the season, they will simply be given minor training sessions to get back into the league mood.”

The Burundian tactician further revealed since the players know each other very well, there will be no need to consume much time to prepare for the return of remaining matches.

“We are a bit lucky because we have not been highly affected by the lockdown like other countries as such players had enough time to go out to exercise,” Ndayiragije continued.

“Their fitness levels will surely depend on how serious they were in embracing the given solo training programmes. I was watching the status of some players who were taking their time to go and train at beaches and in such doing, I have confidence that most of them are physically fit to resume the league games.”

Meanwhile, Simba SC Information Officer Haji Mnara has also welcomed the move by Magufuli saying it was the best for the country.

“As a country, we need to get the representative team for the Caf [Caf CL] games and letting the leagues restart, it means we will be able to get the real title winners of the season,” Manara said.

Simba are leading the table with Azam FC lying second and rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) are third.