Ndayiragije: Tanzania must put succession plan in place for ageing players

The Burundian tactician expresses worry that the Taifa Stars must be ready to groom a new generation of players before it is too late

coach Etienne Ndayiragije has warned the country to outline plans to replace senior players who are nearing retirement.

The Burundian coach believes if the country does not come up with ways of grooming a new generation of players, then the Taifa Stars will have tough times in the near future.

Ndayiragije admitted the current crop of players might hang up their boots soon, and he urged the country to start thinking about how they can be replaced.

“At the moment, our role is to make sure as we prepare for other senior players in the team to hang up their boots, we should also be watchful by identifying potential replacement for them,” Ndayiragije is quoted by Daily News.

“There are many talented players out there who are very promising for the future such they just need to be brushed further for them to be a reliable ingredient.”

Ndayiragije also took his time to thank the government for allowing the leagues to resume, saying it will give him and the technical bench a good opportunity to monitor most of the players.

“It is good to hear that the games are returning back and there is always room for new talents to join the senior team but, our job is to also keenly look into the junior teams on how players are progressing,” Ndayiragije continued.

He said by resuming the leagues, the players will have time to be trained by their respective coaches and they will become competitive again, compared to when they were training alone during the lockdown period occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I used to watch some of the solo training sessions posted by some players and most of them were fond of exercising on the sand at beaches, which is not that good since they can easily be injured,” Ndayiragije concluded.

The Mainland is set to resume on June 13 with the clash pitting Mwadui FC against Young Africans (Yanga SC) opening the fixtures.

Yanga’s rivals Simba SC, who are chasing a third straight title, will resume their action with a home match against Ruvu Shooting on June 14.