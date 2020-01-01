Ndayiragije: Tanzania lacked scoring boots in defeat to Burundi

The Taifa Stars coach blames missed chances for the defeat suffered at home against the Swallows on Sunday

coach Etienne Ndayiragije has blamed missed chances for the team’s 1-0 defeat against Burundi in the international friendly played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

The Swallows put up a brave fight in front of the home fans and were eventually rewarded with a late goal when burly striker Saidi Ntibazonkiza found space outside the 18-yard area and unleashed a fierce shot which goalkeeper David Mapigano could not keep out.

“We had a big problem to score goals, we wanted to force and score goals which is not acceptable because our shooting was not accurate and if I look at the game, in the first half we dominated them very well but shot on target we had one, which was very worrying,” Ndayiragije told reporters after the game.

“But I am very confident with the way the team played, we pushed them very hard and it shows the work has been done, we have been doing a lot with the team and I know going forward, the mistakes will be rectified and we will be good to go.”

Ndayiragije also pleaded with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to make sure that the national team is involved in more than one friendly during the next Fifa international break.

“We have always liked that every time the team moves to camp for at least a week, we only play one friendly match and then we break camp, I have tried to follow on what other teams do, in Europe and the rest and I have realized they do it differently, and we need to follow that,” Ndayiragije continued.

“We should stop playing only one match and plan even two or three friendly matches, for example, Zambia played against Malawi, then travelled to and finished in , those are three matches, and it was only a single week.

“We must organize as many friendly matches as possible because one match is not enough to give the technical bench the problems the team is facing, you don’t need two weeks to play more than two or three build-up matches, Zambia only used five days to play three matches and that is a good example that we should follow.

“It also happened for , Holland, , Mali, , I don’t think one match is good enough to measure your players ahead of the Afcon double-header against .”

The Taifa Stars will be playing Tunisia on November 11 away, before hosting them in Dar es Salaam two weeks later.

The East African nation started the campaign in Group J with a 2-1 win over Equatorial Guinea before losing 2-1 away to Libya in their second game.