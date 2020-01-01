Ndayiragije: Tanzania coach unveils 25-man squad for Burundi game

The Taifa Stars are preparing for the Chan competition as well as the Afcon qualifiers

head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has named a 25-man squad for the friendly match against Burundi to be played on October 11 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Among those who have been included is the in-form Azam FC custodian David Mapigano.

The goalkeeper has been influential for the 2014 Tanzania Mainland League champions Azam FC. Mapigano joined the Ice-cream Makers from Kenyan ( ) side and has since kept four clean sheets in as many games and helped his team collect maximum points.

More teams

Azam are the only team in the division yet to concede a goal in the division. Metacha Manata of Yanga SC and Aishi Manula of Simba SC have also been included.

Wananchi's Bakari Mwamnyeto has been rewarded for his good displays in the opening matches of the season, the same as Iddy Mobbi of Polisi Tanzania.

The midfield will be run by Jonas Mkude, Iddy Nado Feisal Salum, among others.

Mbwana Samatta will lead the attack with the help of Simba SC hitman John Bocco and Thomas Ulimwengu.

Tanzania will be taking part in African Nations Championship and the Burundi tactician will be using the friendly match to gauge the fitness and preparedness of his charges.

The Taifa Stars will be playing on November 11 away, before hosting them in Dar es Salaam two weeks later. The East Africa nation started their campaign in Group J with a 2-1 win over Equatorial Guinea before falling 2-1 away to Libya in their second game.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC)

Article continues below

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Brayson David, Abdallah Sebo (Azam FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC) Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Iddy Mobbi (Polisi Tanzania)

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Said Hamisi, Yassin Mzamiru (Simba SC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC, ), Iddy Nado, Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC, )

Forwards: John Bocco (Simba SC), Mbwana Samatta ( FC, ), Nickson Kibabage, Simon Msuva (Diffa El Jadidi, ), Thomas Ulimwengu ( , DR Congo), Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga SC)