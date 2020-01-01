Ndayiragije: Tanzania coach impressed with competitiveness in top-flight

The Taifa Stars coach has seen great improvement with the small teams fighting toe to toe when playing against the giants

coach Etienne Ndayiragije has revealed his happiness with how football in the country has improved in the past four years.

Ndayiragije, who took over the national team responsibilities from Nigerian trainer Emmanuel Amunike, has vast experience in the country’s football, having coached Mbao FC, KMC, and Azam FC.

“Previously, when teams came to play at the National Stadium against big teams like Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC), it was not surprising to see them being defeated heavily with five to six goals but now, things have changed,” Ndayiragije is quoted as saying by Daily News.

More teams

“Low-level teams are now able to stage resistance to big teams and you can see good football from them, which is very promising in developing football standards.”

He suggested what is needed now is to promote these lowly-ranked teams, in order for them to reach higher levels so that they can bring more title challengers to the league.

“If we can be able to push these teams to upper levels, I am sure that even Simba, Yanga or Azam can automatically stop hunting players from outside the country and concentrate on locally available players,” Ndayiragije continued.

“To easily achieve this, I think former players should also be involved so they can too contribute their ideas on what they think should be the better way to drive up the teams from the low to high standards.”