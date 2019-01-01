WC Qualification Africa

Ndayiragije: Taifa Stars looking forward to a thriller against Burundi

Comments()
Goal Tanzania
The tactician targets better results against his native side Burundi in the preliminary round of the World Cup qualifier on Wednesday

Tanzania interim coach Etienne Ndayiragije is expecting a tough game against Burundi in the 2022 preliminary World Cup qualifier in Qatar.
  
"We are aware our opponents [Burundi] have a good team which also participated in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals this year. However, we are well prepared to face them and we are looking forward to a competitive, tough and thrilling away game," Ndayiragije told Mwananchi.
  
"Our training sessions are going smoothly, and almost all local players are in camp. Foreign-based players are expected soon," he concluded.
 
The first leg will be played in Bujumbura, Burundi on Wednesday with the return leg set for a week later in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
 
The winner of the tie will join Africa's top-ranked 26 teams who have been exempted from the preliminaries.

Close