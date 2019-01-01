Ndayiragije: Taifa Stars looking forward to a thriller against Burundi

The tactician targets better results against his native side Burundi in the preliminary round of the World Cup qualifier on Wednesday

interim coach Etienne Ndayiragije is expecting a tough game against Burundi in the 2022 preliminary World Cup qualifier in .



"We are aware our opponents [Burundi] have a good team which also participated in the (Afcon) finals this year. However, we are well prepared to face them and we are looking forward to a competitive, tough and thrilling away game," Ndayiragije told Mwananchi.



"Our training sessions are going smoothly, and almost all local players are in camp. Foreign-based players are expected soon," he concluded.



The first leg will be played in Bujumbura, Burundi on Wednesday with the return leg set for a week later in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.



The winner of the tie will join Africa's top-ranked 26 teams who have been exempted from the preliminaries.