Ndayiragije: ‘Sure Boy’ Salum to miss Tanzania's Afcon reverse fixture against Tunisia

The Taifa Stars tactician confirms their injury updates as they prepare to face the North African giants in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday

head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has confirmed Abubakar ‘Sure Boy’ Salum has been ruled out of their qualifying match against on November 17.

The Azam FC winger was among the players who did duty in the first meeting between the two sides which saw the North African giants snatch a 1-0 win.

Coach Ndayiragije has now confirmed that the player will not be available for the clash at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium after he picked up the injury but also revealed the availability of Adam Adam, who failed to make it for the first leg after having passport complications.

“We have been training well since arriving from Tunisia and I want to say all the players in camp are fit, safe for ‘Sure Boy, who picked up the injury and will not be available but all the players will be available,” Ndayiragije said as quoted by TFF online TV.

“Some good news, however, is that Adam Adam is now back, he did not travel because of his passport but now he is back.

“We have got the chance to study the away game with the boys and we have rectified some of the mistakes that denied us a point or win away and they are now ready to get maximum points at home."

In an earlier interview, Ndayiragije revealed some of the changes he will make to the team so as to get a win against Tunisia.

“The game was a bit tough for both teams, we had tough opposition, we tried to push for a win but it was difficult because there are areas we did not do as required, we lost because of a penalty and it shows you how tough the game was,” Ndayiragije told reporters after the first leg match.

“We are going back home, we are playing in front of our fans and I am confident we will get something from them back home. I have picked a few mistakes from the game in Tunisia and I am sure we will do well in the return leg.

“We want to make sure we reduce the gap and also keep our chances of qualifying alive, and what I can promise the fans is that they should come in large numbers to cheer us on.”

Captain Msakni converted from the spot in the 18th minute after he was fouled in the box to extend Tunisia’s 100 per cent record in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, and they could secure their place in for the 2022 tournament if they defeat Taifa Stars in East Africa on Monday.

After starting the qualifying campaign strongly back in November—with a 2-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea—Tanzania have failed to take any points in their subsequent two matches.

The Taifa Stars were hit by an injury to star striker Mbwana Samatta before the fixture after he picked up a problem while in action for club side in the Turkish top-flight.

He will also be absent for the return fixture between the two sides, with John Bocco and Simon Msuva instead charged with providing the goal threat for the visitors.

Tunisia were also without Nassim Hnid, who missed the match after testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the double-header.