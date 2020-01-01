Ndayiragije: I don’t support decision to reduce foreign quota in Tanzania league

The Taifa Stars coach states he will not support the move by the government to reduce the quota of foreign players in the top-flight

coach Etienne Ndayiragije says he will not support the decision by the government to push for the reduction of foreign players in the Mainland .

A week ago, Tanzania Minister for Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, Dr. Harrison Mwakyembe, suggested the top-flight should reduce the number of foreign players saying the move will help strengthen the Taifa Stars.

However, Ndayiragije has disagreed with the suggestions, saying he does not see any reason to approve that regulation.

“The presence of foreign players makes the domestic players be serious on the battlefield so as not to lose playing time and I have seen that due to hard work from local players, even the imported ones are sometimes benched,” Ndayiragije is by Daily News.

“Our aim is to reach international levels and that can be fulfilled if we let foreign players come and play together with the domestic ones.

“For instance, John [Bocco] plays well with Meddie [Kagere] but the former’s effort doubles due to his good performance and that is why he has the captain armband not because he is a Tanzanian but rather his work rate speaks volume.”

Ndayiragije was ready to guide his squad for the 2021 qualifiers and 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) finals in , before the events were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.