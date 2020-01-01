Ndayiragije: I always love positive criticism from Tanzania fans

The Taifa Stars coach claims the criticism he receives from fans always helps him to improve the squad

coach Etienne Ndayiragije has revealed he does not have problems when fans criticise him in a positive manner.

The Burundian tactician received some criticism last week when the Taifa Stars lost by a solitary goal to Burundi in a friendly played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium during the international break.

As Tanzania prepares to face in an double-header, Ndayiragije has now revealed that positive criticism gives him a platform to learn what people want and thereby make constructive changes where necessary.

“I like people who openly express their feelings for you to work on them and I have a big room to receive opinions and criticisms,” Ndayiragije is quoted by Daily News. “I thank the supporters of Taifa Stars a lot because they always give us the energy to continue working hard for them.”

Asked on what goes on in his mind wherever the Taifa Stars plays against his home country, Ndayiragije revealed that he will always remain loyal to the country that employed him.

"When I am doing the work which I get paid for, my focus remains to the team I represent which is Taifa Stars regardless of which team I am facing,” Ndayiragije continued.

“Football is a fair play game as such, whether you win or lose, it is part of the competition without taking into consideration where one comes from," he narrated.”

Ndayiragije also revealed the support he gets from his family and friends whenever the two sides come face to face by stating: “Even in Burundi, there are many Burundians who support Taifa Stars just because I am coaching the country's national team like during the recent friendly match we played, some people from Burundi were supporting Stars.”

Against Burundi, the Swallows put up a brave fight in front of the home fans and were eventually rewarded with a late goal when burly striker Saidi Ntibazonkiza found space outside the 18-yard area and unleashed a fierce shot which goalkeeper David Mapigano could not keep out.

Tanzania are in Group J of the Afcon qualifiers which Tunisia are topping with six points, while both the Taifa Stars and Libya have three points each and Equatorial Guinea are sitting at the bottom without a point.