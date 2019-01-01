Ndayiragije adamant Tanzania can eliminate Sudan from Chan race

The Burundian tactician is confident of leading his team to the finals of the second-tier continental competition in Cameroon

interim coach Etienne Ndayiragije is adamant his team stand a chance of qualifying for the Chan finals.

The Taifa Stars lost the first leg of their qualifier against Sudan 1-0 at home and could need a 2-0 scoreline in the second leg to advance. Despite the uphill task in front of him, the Burundian is confident of helping his team to qualify for the competition to be held in next year.

"I am confident we will still make it to Cameroon despite our poor start," Ndayiragije is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"Our chance at playing in Chan is still open and I believe we can capitalize on it. We have players who can overturn the first leg result. A friendly against Rwanda will help us shape up for our game against Sudan."

The Azam FC coach admits his strikers have been a let-down but he has addressed the problem and hopes they can fire in the second leg.

"We have been creating numerous chances but converting them have been a problem. Juma Mgunda and Seleman Matola have been working on their finishing and I am confident they will have a positive impact," Ndayiragije concluded.

Tanzania are currently in Rwanda where they are scheduled to play a friendly match on Monday night.