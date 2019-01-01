Ndairagije: Azam FC must correct mistakes before Tanzanian season kicks off

The Burundian coach was left unimpressed with his players after they suffered a 4-2 defeat in the season opener

Azam FC head coach Etienne Ndairagije admits the team has to work harder to eliminate mistakes which led to their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Simba SC.

The two teams were fighting for the Community Shield at the start of the 2019/20 Tanzanian top tier season, and it was the league champions who put in an excellent display to secure their third Shield in as many seasons.

The Burundian coach believes Azam have room to rectify those mistakes ahead of a busy season.

“The goals we [Azam] conceded on Saturday were primarily as a result of individual mistakes and we must come together as a team and correct them instantly," the tactician told Daily News.

Azam have until this weekend to rectify their faults due to the Caf Confederation game against Ethiopian side Fasil Kenema.

Kenema won the first leg by a solitary goal scored by Bezabeth Meleyo and Azam will need to score at least two goals to advance to the next round.