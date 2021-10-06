Ncikazi reveals how Orlando Pirates plan to 'hurt' their opponents

Orlando Pirates co-interim coach Mandla Ncikazi says they are looking to ensure that the Soweto giants become "ruthless" from set-pieces in order to "hurt" their opponents.

The Buccaneers have blown hot and cold this season having dropped points in their most recent match which ended in a 1-1 draw against Cape Town City in a PSL game last weekend.

Bucs are coming into the current international break winless in their last two matches having succumbed to a 2-0 league defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns, before drawing with City.

Ncikazi, who is working with fellow co-interim coach Fadlu Davids, revealed how they plan to use the current break with the Buccaneers scheduled to face Congo-Brazzaville's Diables Noirs in a Caf Confederation Cup clash on October 15.

“There are many things to work on during the break. However, the priority is the ability to dominate possession," Ncikazi said on Sowetan.

"If we say we are position-based, we are the team that wants to keep position in our attack. We must dominate when we have the ball while we adapt to what the opponent is doing.

"We have to impose using possession. We must be highly effective on our transitions."

Pirates' goal against City was netted by Happy Jele as the lanky centre-back headed home a cross from Vincent Pule, who grabbed his fourth assist of the season.

Ncikazi feels that the team has the capacity, size and aerial prowess to hurt teams with towering Nigerian centre-back Olisa Ndah having made his full debut for Bucs against City.

“We should do more on set pieces. We are getting a lot of them but we do not hurt the opponents. We have to work on the areas of our delivery on set pieces," he added.

Article continues below

"Our biggest downfall is that we create many opportunities but fail to convert them. We have to be ruthless on set pieces.

"We have the size, capacity and aerial prowess to hurt the opponent and we should be doing more on set pieces. These are the areas that we need to improve."

Diable Noirs are scheduled to host Pirates at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville in the first round first-leg encounter.